Gunnar Watson earns SBC Offensive Player of the Week Published 2:14 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Troy Trojans senior quarterback Gunnar Watson was named to Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Texas State on Saturday.

Watson threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also scored a rushing touchdown against Texas State. His yardage was the 14th most single game performance in Troy history and the most a Trojan quarterback has passed for since 2020.

Watson has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 11 straight games and has attempted almost 100 passes without an interception. So far in 2023, Watson has thrown for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns, completing 60 percent of his passes.

This is Watson’s second SBC Player of the Week honor in his Troy career after winning the award once back in 2020. He was also the MVP of the SBC Championship Game last season. During his Troy career, Watson has thrown for 8,864 yards and 52 touchdowns. Watson sits at third in career passing yards and fourth in career passing touchdowns in Troy history.