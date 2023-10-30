City of Troy proclaims Nov. 2 Carlton Martial Day Published 11:45 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Troy University Athletics will be celebrating Carlton Martial Day on Nov. 2 but the City of Troy will also be doing the same.

On Oct. 29, City of Troy Mayor Jason Reeves announced that Nov. 2 would also be Carlton Marital Day in the City of Troy as a whole.

“The things we can be so proud of is the fact that Carlton Martial is the all-time leading tackler in the history of FBS,” Reeve said. “He represents so much that we can be proud of. His dedication to excellence, his hard work in never giving up is something as Trojans we’re so proud of.

“It couldn’t be more fitting that Thursday, Nov. 2, we’re going to have Carlton Martial Day in the City of Troy and at Troy University. I’m encouraging all Trojans to please come out Thursday evening for Carlton Martial Day at The Vet.”

Troy University had previously announced that Nov. 2, Troy’s rivalry matchup with South Alabama, would also be known as Carlton Martial Day. Troy will honor Martial by presenting the first 5,780 fans at “The Vet” with a commemorative Carlton Martial poster. There will also be replica Carlton Martial jerseys on sale at the game and Martial will lead his former teammates through Trojan Walk at 4:15 p.m. Martial will also serve as honorary captain for the coin toss and will be on hand for a meet-and-greet with fans at 4:30 p.m. at Tailgate Terrace. Reeves signed a proclamation making Nov.2 Carlton Martial Day in the City of Troy, as well.

In his Troy career, Martial went from walk-on to scholarship player to starter to All-Sun Belt linebacker to All-American linebacker and eventually the all-time leading tackler in Troy, Sun Belt and NCAA FBS history.

During his Troy career Martial tallied 577 tackles, 50.5 tackles-for-loss, 10.5 sacks, six interceptions, 15 pass breakups, eight fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. His numerous accolades include being a four-time All-Sun Belt selection, a Freshman All-American, a four-time All-American selection, a two-time Burlsworth Trophy Finalist, the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, the PFN Walk-on of the Year and The Messenger’s Male Trojan of the Year. He also added Sun Belt Male Athlete of the Year to his list of accolades last week.