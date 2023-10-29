Pike County dominates Daleville to keep playoff hopes alive Published 8:41 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

The Pike County Bulldogs (4-4, 4-3) kept their playoff goals alive on Friday night with a dominant 49-6 win over the Daleville Warhawks (3-7, 2-6) in a Class 3A, Region 2 matchup.

Pike County dominated the game from start to finish, piling up 18 first downs and 429 total yards, while holding Daleville to just 96 total yards in the entire game.

In Pike County’s first possession, running back Nemo Williams scored on a 30-yard run to put PCHS up 7-0 with 8:16 left in the opening period. After Que Carter blocked a Daleville punt, Williams added an 8-yard touchdown run with 8:02 left in the second quarter to put the Bulldogs up 14-0.

With 2:45 left in the first half, Pike County quarterback Omari Barrow scored on a 4-yard run to extend the lead to 21-0. The Bulldogs then added another score when Kam Christian threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Markelis Hobdy on a reverse pass. Pike County took a 28-0- lead into halftime.

The second half was more of the same as Braylin Jackson extended the Bulldog lead to 35-0 on a 13-yard with 9:11 left in the third quarter. Daleville finally got on the scoreboard with an 11-yard touchdown pass with 4:45 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 35-6 after a failed two-point try.

Nemo Williams struck again on the next drive, though, when he slung off a pair of would-be tacklers and raced to the end zone for a breathtaking 74-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 42-6 with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was played with a running clock but Pike County still managed to add to the lead when Jackson scored on a 39-yard run with 10:04 left, giving PCHS the 49-6 win.

Nemo Williams finished the game with an eye-popping 188 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries, averaging 18.8 yards per carry. Jackson also rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. Barrow completed 2-of-5 passes for 46 yards and CJ Griffin completed both of his pass attempts for 20 yards. Barrow also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Bubba Williams led the Pike County defense with nine tackles, three tackles-for-loss and a quarterback hurry, while Nemo Williams added five tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and a pass breakup. Ben Patterson earned six tackles and a tackle-for-loss, as well.

The Bulldogs came into the contest tied with Opp for the fourth seed in the region. While PCHS won it’s matchup, Opp fell to No. 1 seed Straughn. Pike County now sits in fourth place with Opp in fifth, making next week’s season finale for both teams important as Opp holds the head-to-head edge over the Bulldogs.

Pike County battles No. 2 seed in the region Houston Academy on the road next week, while Opp faces off against Ashford. If Pike County wins, regardless of the outcome of Opp’s game, the Bulldogs make the playoffs as the fourth seed, but if Pike County loses and Opp wins, the Bobcats will take the fourth seed.