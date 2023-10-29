Goshen finishes off the regular season with region win over Horseshoe Bend Published 8:59 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

The Goshe Eagles (8-2, 5-2) wrapped up the 2023 regular season with a resounding 63-37 Class 2A, Region 3 win over the Horseshoe Bend Generals (3-6, 2-5) on Friday night.

Goshen jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Jamauri McClure scored on a 3-yard run and then the Eagles added to the lead when Tyler McLendon returned a punt 50 yards for a score to put Goshen up 14-0. Goshen would never trail in the game.

Horseshoe Bend got on the scoreboard later in the first quarter on a 65-yard run to cut the Goshen lead to 14-7, but the Eagles answered with a pair of touchdown runs to end the first quarter. McClure scored on a 26-yard run and then Szemerick Andrews added a 71-yard scoring run to give GHS a 27-7 lead going into the second period.

The second quarter was more of the same as Jayden McNabb added a 37-yard touchdown run to stretch the Goshen lead to 34-7. Horseshoe Bend returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to cut the lead to 34-15 after a two-point conversion, but McClure answered right back with a 49-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a 41-15 lead at halftime.

Horseshoe Bend struck first in the second half on a 34-yard touchdown run to cut Goshen’s lead to 41-22. McNabb scored on a 1-yard run to stretch the lead back to 48-22 but the Generals answered right back with a 53-yard touchdown run to cut the GHS lead to 48-29. McNabb scored his third touchdown of the night on a 24-yard run to extend the lead to 55-29 going into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Horseshoe Bend cut the lead to 55-37 on a 27-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion, but Goshen capped off the night with a 24-yard touchdown pass from McNabb to McLendon to give Goshen the 62-37 win.

For the second week in a row, the Eagles went over 500 yards rushing and had three 100-yard rushers. Goshen rolled up 567 yards of offense in the win with an eye-popping 543 yards on the ground, while Horseshoe Bend tallied 338 yards of offense. The Goshen defense also forced two turnovers.

McClure rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, while McNabb earned 170 yards and three scores on 14 carries. Andrews also surpassed the 100-yard mark with 116 yards and one touchdown on just eight carries.

Landon Chandler had another big night for the Goshen defense, tallying 20 tackles and one tackle-for-loss, while Andrews earned 13 tackles and two tackles-for-loss. KJ Bristow and Sam Adams each earned interceptions, as well.

Goshen is off next week and then travels to Skipperville to face GW Long in the opening round of the playoffs on Nov. 10.