Troy Police Reports, October 28, 2023 Published 5:36 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Oct. 20

Weaver, Brittney, 33, Fraudulent use of credit/debit card x5

Crowell, Sedrick L, 46, Fraudulent use of credit/debit card x5

Oct. 21

Nguyen, Antony, 31, Promote Prison Contraband (drugs), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property, Alias Warrant

Nguyen, Van Hong,33, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Parpahernalia

Minor, DUI

Oct. 22

Mcclain, Chester, 34, Drug Trafficking, Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Alias Warrants

Kennebrew, Steven, 30, Drug Trafficking, Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Burch, Antonio J, 40, Possession of Marijuana

Minor, Domestic Menacing, Domestic Criminal Mischief

Minor, Domestic Criminal Mischief

Aquilar, Paco, 31, Domestic Assault

Scott, Tiffany C, 30, Domestic Criminal Mischief

Oct. 23

Buchanan, Adrianne F, 29, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana

Brown, Eric K, 42, Alias warrant

Oct. 24

Newland, Tommy J, 46, Domestic Assault

Oct. 25

McSwain, Olin O, 34, Alias warrant

Porter, Jacolby R, 24, Contempt of court

Caple, Wilburt, 52, Contempt of court

Collins, Porsha L, 36, Alias warrants, Resisting Arrest