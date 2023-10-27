Troy lands commitment from Mobile cornerback Shemar Welch Published 2:52 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

On Thursday, McGill Toolen senior cornerback Shemar Welch announced his commitment to play college football at Troy University.

Welch is a 6-foot-1-inc, 170-pound Mobile native that is rated as a three-star cornerback by 247Sports. Welch committed to Troy over offers from other schools like West Virginia, Louisiana and Arkansas State. He originally committed to Louisiana this past summer.

Pick 6 #2, Pick #3 of the season! pic.twitter.com/Mqo9EyqYQr — shemarwelch4 (@ShemarWelch_) September 16, 2023

Welch earned All-Star honors as a junior in 2022. Welch is also a track and field star, winning Class 6A State Championships in the triple jump, long lump and high jump last season.

Troy’s 2024 Recruiting Class now includes Welch, Charles Henderson (Troy) athlete Jywon Boyd, UMS-Wright (Mobile) athlete John Lott, Baker athlete Kevin Beckham Jr., McAdory linebacker J’Quan Mason, Westlake (Ga.) offensive lineman Dominic Steward, Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee) athlete Elijah Hall Jr., Montgomery-Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary, Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle, Jefferson (Ga.) offensive lineman Brian Senter and West Jefferson (La.) receiver Shaun Nicholas. The recruiting class also includes junior college (JUCO) commitments from defensive backs EJ Fiks, Navarion Benson, Kris Robinson and Cary Grant.