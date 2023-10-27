TB&T Athletes of the Week (10/20-10/26) Published 2:16 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

FEMALE





Emma Baker

Pike Liberal Arts School

Baker earned 11 kills, one block and one ace in Pike Lib’s appearance in the South Regional Volleyball Tournamnet in Montgomery this week. She earned eight kills in Pike’s first round win over Francis Marion and totaled three kills, one block and one ace against Bayshore Christian in the quarterfinals.

MALE

Ian Senn

Ariton High School

Senn was nearly unstoppable in Ariton’s win over Wicksburg last week, totaling 497 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns with a pair of two point conversions. He threw for 227 yards and five touchdowns and also rushed for 270 yards and two scores. On defense, Senn earned seven tackles.