Section of County Road 1146 to be closed for crossdrain repair

Published 2:24 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

A portion of Pike County Road 1146, south of County Road 1101 will be temporarily closed for crossdrain repair on Oct. 30.

County Road 1101 is also known as Shellhorn Highway. The road will close at 8 a.m. on Monday and be closed all day. Travel via County Road 1145 will be available for residents.

For more information, call the Pike County Road Department at 334-566-4508.

