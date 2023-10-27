Mini artworks show & competition Published 5:35 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The Mini Artworks Show & Competition “Art the size of a Dollar Bill” is the featured exhibit as the Johnson Center for the Arts through November 10

The show is sponsored by Troy Bank & Trust Company and The Johnson Center for the Arts and was open to all area schools and home school students, grades K-12. Participating were Troy Elementary, Charles Henderson Middle School and High School, Pike County High School. Goshen High Elementary and High School, Pike Liberal Arts, Day Spring Academy, Pike County Homeschool Co-op, Art by the Tracks and the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Homeschool Group.

The theme was for students to find creative ways to express themselves in “Dollar Bill Size” artworks the size of a dollar bill.

Pam Smith, director of the show, said one of the reasons she likes this project so much is that it is so small.

“Students enjoy the challenge of finding designs that fit the space, but they also love that the space is so small that they can finish so quickly,” Smith said. “The beauty of this particular art show is that, because of the size of the art, the teachers were able to enter more students than usual and the theme for the art is wide open. The challenge for teachers is to have their students to use and experiment with several different media.”

There were 18 different art categories for the students to enter. Smith encouraged the teachers to enter as many different categories as they can.

“This allowed for more students to be awarded for their art talents and makes the show more fun,” Smith said.

There was a first, second and third place winner for each entry category.

Student grade divisions were K-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12

There was also be a “Best in Show” awarded for each grade division. The teachers of the Best in Show awarded students were given $100 to purchase art materials for their classroom.

“I know the teachers are overwhelmed with all the responsibilities they have on a daily basis,” Smith said. “Entering art from their schools in a community show like this is a great way to build community and student pride. It gives students a chance to show off their work and allows the teachers to highlight their art programs.”

Smith said a special thanks to TB&T for its support of the Johnson Center for the Arts and for sponsoring the Art the Size of a Dollar Bill exhibit.

“As always, the students in Pike County’s public, private and homeschools brought us some amazing work,” Smith said. “I have coordinated and hung the Mini Art exhibit for the last six years and I enjoy it more each year.”