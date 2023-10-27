Charles Henderson thrashes Selma in regular season finale Published 10:21 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Dan Smith

Senior Parker Adams threw five first-half touchdown passes on Senior Night as Charles

Henderson High closed out the regular season with a dominating 44-6 win over the Selma

Saints Friday evening in Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, with all intentions to carry that

momentum into the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A State playoffs in two weeks.

Ending the regular season at 6-3, the Trojans are off next week before hosting the first round of

the playoffs, against an opponent from Region 3.

CHHS Head Coach Quinn Hambrite liked the intensity and focus of his team, using Friday’s

contest as an opportunity to be their best in all phases of the contest.

“The importance of this game was that we wanted to set a tone going into the playoffs,” said

Coach Hambrite. “What we think we are, and who we know we are – that is what we want

people to see going into the playoffs. Tonight we showed that, scoring often in the first quarter

and then a running clock in the second half. I’m just extremely proud of the way we played, and

extremely proud of our freshman quarterback who threw his first varsity touchdown. I’m just

pleased with everything we did as a team tonight,”

Several seniors for CHHS had productive nights, as Adams was 15-of-19 for five TD’s and 199

yards while rushing once for 12 yards, running back Zack Coleman rushed for 52 yards on only

nine carries, Jywon Boyd was doing Jywon Boyd things all night with two touchdown receptions

and Dertavious Lee had a TD catch and four receptions for 52 yards.

Junior Cedric Brown also had a touchdown catch, along with junior Noah Greene and junior

Kameron Johnson. With the clock running the entire second half, freshman QB Kellen Stewart

threw one touchdown, while completing four of six for 26 yards.

The Trojans received the opening kickoff and Adams connected with Boyd on a 3-yard TD pass

play, and Senior Nik Peerson kicked the extra point to put the Trojans ahead 7-0.

It took only two plays on the next series for CHHS, with Adams finding Noah Greene for a 45-

yard reception and a 14-0 lead following another kick by Peerson.

Cedric Brown caught the next Adams touchdown strike, good for 12 yards, and it was 21-0 with

3:48 still to go in the first quarter.

Dertavious Lee was the next Trojan that Adams found open for a scoring strike and a 27-0

advantage, and Peerson boomed a 40-yard field goal to put CHHS ahead 30-0.

With 30 seconds remaining in the first half the Trojans scored again on an Adams pass to

Kameron Johnson good for 4 yards, and CHHS carried a 37-0 lead into the locker room at the

half.

Freshman quarterback Kellen Stewart played the second half, and threw his first touchdown

pass of his career to Boyd, good for 10 yards, and CHHS was up 44-0.

Selma got on the board on their next possession when quarterback Nicholas Thomas threw an

87-yard touchdown to receiver Desmeon Conner to make the score 44-6, which held up to be

the final.

Rushing leaders for CHHS were junior Antonio Frazier with 76 yards, and Coleman with 52,

while seven different Trojans had receiving yards including Brown with five receptions for 82

yards and a TD, Lee with 52 yards on four catches and a TD, Greene had 45 yards and a TD,

Boyd had 18 yards receiving and two TD’s, Frazier had 8 yards in receiving and Johnson had

one catch for 4 yards and a touchdown.

Seniors football players honored before the game Friday evening included Parker Adams,

Jywon Boyd, Samir Caffie, Zach Coleman, Keyontae Davis, Benton Dunn, Carrell Gilchrist, Jr.,

Brandon Givens, AJ Johnson, Dertavious Lee, Javier Ormeno, Nik Peerson, Jabari Seymore,

Sterling Sharp, CL Siler, and Jalen Suddith.