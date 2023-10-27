Brooks Salon: ‘Thinking Pink’ Published 5:38 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed in October each year to promote screening and prevention of breast cancer.

This observance provides a focused time to support patients and families facing a breast cancer diagnosis; educate people about breast cancer risk factors, emphasizing the importance of regular screening starting at an age that’s appropriate for their personalized risk; and to fundraise for breast cancer research.

For Jennifer Brooks of Brooks Salon in downtown Troy, October is take action time for her and her “girls.”

Throughout, the month of October, Brooks Salon is a-glow with an assortment of pink pens and “stuff” that can be and, hopefully, will be, reminders of the many ways to partner with family members, friends and others in the prevention, detection and treatment of breast cancer.

“My mom had breast cancer and so did her two sisters, and at the same time,” Brooks said. “Now, it just seems like we hear about breast cancer more often, especially in the last couple of years. So often, too often, I know of someone who has cancer or I hear of someone my same age, or a neighbor, or a teller at the bank or someone somewhere who has cancer.”

For Brooks, whether it’s a pink pencil or a pink hair clip or big pink-painted bushes, raising awareness of breast cancer is most important.

“The money we raise at Brooks Salon during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is used in different ways,” she said.

“Sometimes it goes to research and other times it goes to someone who is going through cancer. Whatever the need.”

For Jennifer Brooks, the hope is that Brooks Salon’s focus on “pink” during the month of October brings awareness to the importance of getting a mammogram and as a reminder and/or encouragement to do just that.”