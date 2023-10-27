Artion competes at South Super Regionals Published 12:28 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The Ariton Lady Purple Cats saw their 2023 volleyball season come to a close on Oct. 25 at the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery.

Ariton lost 3-1 to Wicksburg in the opening round of the tournament. Ariton took the first set 29-27 but Wicksburg took the next three sets 25-18, 25-22 and 26-24 to take the match.

Nya Allen led Ariton with 16 kills and three digs, while Reese Peters and Audrey Ezell earned four kills each. Ezell also had two blocks Makinlyn Munn tallied five digs and Caitlyn Webb earned six digs.