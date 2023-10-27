Artion competes at South Super Regionals

Published 12:28 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

The Ariton Lady Purple Cats saw their 2023 volleyball season come to a close on Oct. 25 at the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery.

Ariton lost 3-1 to Wicksburg in the opening round of the tournament. Ariton took the first set 29-27 but Wicksburg took the next three sets 25-18, 25-22 and 26-24 to take the match.

Nya Allen led Ariton with 16 kills and three digs, while Reese Peters and Audrey Ezell earned four kills each. Ezell also had two blocks Makinlyn Munn tallied five digs and Caitlyn Webb earned six digs.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Sports

Troy lands commitment from Mobile cornerback Shemar Welch

Pike Lib Volleyball competes at Super Regional

Bulldogs in the playoff hunt

Carlton Martial named SBC Male Athlete of the Year

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events