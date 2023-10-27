An invitation to an ‘Ed Walter’ Christmas Published 5:37 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Those who missed the “Ed Walter Art Estate Sale” in Troy in April, are going to get another chance to collect his work.

Those familiar with “Mr. Walter” and his glass art know that he loved Christmas, seeming a little like Santa himself with his jolly attitude and white beard.

On November 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., the public is invited to the “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like an Ed Walter Christmas – Art Estate Sale.”

There will be some glass items not seen in the first event – as well as some of the family heirloom Christmas ornaments for sale.

So, those who remember Ed Walter and appreciate his work, are invited to don that Ugly Sweater and come at the Walter home at 316 South Brundidge Street and step back in time to a Christmas no so very long ago.

Yuletide cookies will be served!

There will be limited parking in the rear and on side streets. Entrance through the front. Cash and Carry only.