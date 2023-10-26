Pike Lib Volleyball competes at Super Regional Published 8:39 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (16-5) saw their 2023 volleyball season come to a close on Oct. 26 at the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery.

Pike Lib started the day off in dominant fashion with a 3-0 sweep over Francis Marion in the opening round, taking all three sets 25-11, 25- 6 and 25-8.

Both Emma Baker and Cara Rushing earned eight kills in the win, while Amy Ramage tallied seven aces and 10 assists and Anna Cate Friday earned three kills and three aces. Addie Renfroe also totaled 10 assists and Alissa Barron chipped in with six aces.

Pike Lib’s season came to a close in the quarterfinals, however, losing 3-0 to Bayshore Christian later in the day. Bayshore Christian took all three sets 25-7, 25-8 and 25-11.

Baker led Pike Lib in the loss with three kills, one block and one ace, while Rushing earned four kills and one ace. Barron also totaled two kills and six digs, Haylie Brown earned 15 digs and Renfroe tallied 10 assists.

Pike Lib’s second season as a part of the AHSAA was another successful one, finishing the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the area for the second consecutive season and also winning the Area Championship for the second straight year. Pike Lib also earned second round appearances in the South Regional Tournament in both 2022 and 2023.