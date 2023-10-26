Peanut Butter Festival takes center stage Published 6:00 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Peanut Butter Festival has always taken pride in presenting the same traditional entertainment that was enjoyed by those who milled around the rural South during the heydays of the J.D. Johnston and Louis-Anne peanut butter mills from the late 1920s until the mid-1950s.

The Peanut Butter Festival is celebrating it 30th year, as it has in the past, with traditional music, songs and dance from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the historical Bass House in downtown Brundidge.

Come, enjoy the music and the fellowship of the Peanut Butter Festival Harvest and Heritage Celebration.

Entertainment for the 2023 Peanut Butter Festival gets off to a great start at 9 a.m. with The Benton Brothers and Company. Lee and Alex, entertain at events at the We Piddle Around Theater and the Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival as well as many other events in and around Pike County.

At 10 a.m. FIRETOWN will be back by popular demand. The Hank Williams cover band also plays the span of country, bluegrass and gospel music.

SheBANG! The popular dance troupe from Troy will take center stage at 11:30 a.m. The dancers will perform different dances as soloists, duos and in groups.

The entertainment will then break for the Nutter Butter Parade that gets underway at 1 p.m. and will follow a downtown Main Street route.

The stage music will begin once again at 2 p.m. with local gospel favorite Melinda Barbaree, who is well-known for her tremendous voice. She gets the audience up and singing.

At 2:30 The Sheppards, Arnold and his grandchildren are among the most popular singing groups around. Morgan and Wes Brown have recently recorded a CD in Nashville.

At 3:30, Patti Rutland Jazz (PRJ) will take center stage with a variety of dances that feature dancers who train at the PRJ Studio in downtown Brundidge.