Tupper A haunting Halloween library Published 5:52 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Screams could be heard from inside the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library on Thursday night. Then, would be a time of eerie quietness.

The library porch was packed with people of all ages, eager, yet apprehensive, about stepping inside to the unknown of a Halloween Haunted House.

For several years, the library has been the haunting site of Halloween in the Brundidge community.

Each year, Tupper’s staff finds a way to provide a hauntingly scary, but fun, night as the month of October draws to a close.

This Halloween, Tupper’s theme was “Escape the Haunted Library.”

Garneshia Lampley, children’s services coordinator, said scenes included The Creepy Nursery, The Mother, The Killer Bunny, The Killer Girl in Pink, The Creepy Contortionist, The Shrieking Banshee and The Morgue featuring a nun and a not-so-dead corpse.

“The Red Room featured killer triplets, eerie cloaked figures, the killer clowns and the chainsaw man,” Lampley said. “Within two hours nearly 200 visitors had walked through the Halloween Haunted House. “

Lampley expressed thanks to the community for supporting the Haunted Library.

“We had volunteers from Pike County High School, including PCHS cheerleaders, Future Business Leaders of America and the PCHS marching band,” Lampley said. “We also had volunteers from Banks School and our Homeschool group.”

Lampley added a reminder that the library’s Book Character Pumpkin Contest runs through Friday, so there is time to enter a pumpkin in the fun contest.

For more information, call the library at 735-2145,