Troy University eliminates Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and External Relations position Published 11:05 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

On Oct. 10, Troy University officially eliminated the Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and External Relations position, which was held by Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard H. Boutwell.

According to Troy University Senior Director of Communications Matt Clower, the university eliminated Boutwell’s former position after a review of all administrative positions.

“In the interest of good stewardship, Troy University has initiated a review of every academic program, division and administrative position to ensure efficiency and effectiveness,” Clower continued. “After a careful review of executive leadership, Troy University has made the decision to eliminate the position of Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and External Relations. There is currently no plan to refill this position. The University is committed to good stewardship, which includes adequate but not excessive staffing patterns and structures to ensure responsible financial operations.”

Boutwell was hired to fill the position on Jan. 1, which was vacated by Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan.

“It was an honor to serve my alma mater and lead our Advancement team,” Boutwell said. “I am extremely proud of the team we had and they performed every day with integrity, transparency and cohesion. The effectiveness we achieved together was unmatched: highest increase in the base budget in Troy (University) history ($7.78 million), largest supplemental appropriation in Troy history ($33.5 million), total donor funds raised up 60 percent (5.31 million) year-to-date. We did so by creating new and more efficient approaches, while under resourced and under staffed, yet we were able to operate not only under budget but we were able to return a portion of our budget back to the university.”

Boutwell is a native of Greenville and retired from the Air Force in 2021 after nearly 30 years of service. He most recently served as Deputy Commanding General of the 15th Air Force where he led the largest Department of Defense’s Numbered Air Force, comprising over 47,000 employees and $600 billion in the USAF’s most advanced weapons systems.

Boutwell is a 1991 graduate of Troy University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and a master’s degree in Military Operational Art and Science from the Air Command and Staff College and National Security Strategy from the National War College. In 2017, Boutwell was one of four people honored by Troy University as Alumni of the Year.