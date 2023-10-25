Pumpkins Around the Square Thursday Published 5:12 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Downtown Troy will host Pumpkins Around the Square from 3 until 5 p.m. today. It’s free; it’s fun and everyone is invited.

Pumpkins Around the Square will provide an afternoon of fun-filled, family fun.

There will be trick-or-treating, photos for a costume contest and a variety of fun activities for kids.

Everyone is invited to come enjoy the Pumpkins Around the Square and visit the downtown shops and then, while downtown, dine downtown.