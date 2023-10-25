Pumpkins Around the Square Thursday

Published 5:12 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Downtown Troy will host Pumpkins Around the Square from 3 until 5 p.m. today. It’s free; it’s fun and everyone is invited.

Pumpkins Around the Square will provide an afternoon of fun-filled, family fun.

There will be trick-or-treating, photos for a costume contest and a variety of fun activities for kids.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Everyone is invited to come enjoy the Pumpkins Around the Square and visit the downtown shops and then, while downtown, dine downtown.

More newsletter

TB&T Athletes of the Week (10/20-10/26)

Artion competes at South Super Regionals

Peanut Butter Festival takes center stage

Pike Lib Volleyball competes at Super Regional

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events