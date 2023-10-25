Pike Lib looking for a complete game in home finale Published 8:56 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (2-5) will close out their home schedule this Friday night, Oct. 27, against the Baker (Fla.) Gators (2-6).

Pike Lib is coming off a frustrating 43-14 loss to Marianna (Fla.) last week that saw the Patriots give up 407 total yards.

“We just didn’t show up and play very well,” PLAS Coach William Moguel said. “We had 38 missed tackles, eight missed tackles on one play. The kids just weren’t mentally into the game.

“We had to come back and work on focusing and paying attention to detail this week. That happens sometimes and I just hate it happened against a very good Marianna team. We have to be ready for a Baker team that is going to run it right at us.”

Baker is coming off a 43-42 loss to Freeport (Fla.) last week after defeating FAMU Academy 14-0 on Oct. 13. The Gators rolled up more than 400 yards on the ground last week and Moguel said that the Patriots know a physical team will be coming to Troy on Friday.

“They don’t have a lot of players, maybe 21 players, but offensively they line up in ‘Double Wing’ and come right at you,” Moguel said of Baker. “They’ve thrown the ball maybe three times in the games we have film on. They’re going to come right at you. They do a lot of things with their formations that catch your eye.

“You have to make sure you’re aligned right and make sure your coverages are correct for when they do try to surprise you with a pass. They do a lot of things formation wise but play wise they do the same things over and over. They just formation you to death.”

Moguel said that he’s still looking for a complete game from his Patriots in these last two weeks.

“We just have to cut down on the mistakes and have better tackling,” Moguel said. “We have to play with effort for four full quarters. We still haven’t played four quarters yet. In these last two games if we play complete games I think we’ll be sitting pretty good.”

Pike Lib plays Baker at home in Troy on Friday at 7 p.m. for Senior Night.