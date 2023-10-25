Peanut Butter Recipe Contest deadline is noon Friday Published 5:40 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Friday noon is the deadline for entering a peanut butter recipe in the 2023 Peanut Butter Recipe Contest held in conjunction with the annual Peanut Butter Festival harvest and heritage celebration in Brundidge on Saturday. Entries may be emailed www.aces.edu or dropped off at the Pike County Extension Office, 306 South Three Notch St. in downtown Troy.

The More You Know

Here are some fun peanut facts:

It takes about 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter.

By law, any product labeled “peanut butter” in the United States must be at least 90 percent peanuts.

Peanuts account for two-thirds of all snack nuts consumed in USA,

The average child will eat 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before graduating from high school.

Former President Bill Clinton confessed that one of his favorite sandwiches is peanut butter and banana;

It’s also reported to have been the favorite of Elvis Presley.

Sixty percent of consumers prefer creamy peanut butter over crunchy.

In 1938, George Washington Carver spoke to the first National Peanut Festival. The National Peanut Festival is held annually in Dothan.

Dr Carver introduced peanuts to the wiregrass and they saved the area after boll weevils destroyed cotton crops.