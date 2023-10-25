CAC to host cornhole tourney Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center will host a Cornhole Tournament on November 4 at Southside Baptist Church in Troy. The tournament is a fundraising event benefiting the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center.

The player fee is $10 and the door fee is $5. All money raised will benefit the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and the tournament begins at noon. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places

Kayle Green, CAC director, said last year’s Pike Regional CAC Cornhole Tournament was a great success in the number of participants, the fun that was had and the financial benefit to the CAC.

“All of the funds raised will be a great help in our providing services to those we serve,” Green said. “There is always a need at the CAC and the cornhole tournament will help meet those needs and also be an opportunity to learn more about the services that the CAC provides and what the CAC means to the Pike region.”

The Pike Regional CAC Cornhole Tournament is for all ages, Green said.

Grandparents and grandchildren can team, husband and wives, friends, neighbors can team to compete.

“Cornhole is fun for the players and it’s fun for those who come to cheer them on,” Green said. “We invite everyone to join us on November 4 for an afternoon of competitive fun. All funds raised will be greatly appreciated.”

Southside Baptist Church is located at 522 South Brundidge Street in Troy.

Contact 334-670-0487 for questions or sponsorship opportunities.