United States Navy Band coming to Troy Published 12:51 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The United States Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. on October 22 at the Claudia Crosby Theatre,

The concert is being sponsored by the Troy Arts Council..

Dave Camwell, TAC president, said the concert is part of the Commodores’ 2023 national tour and is a family-friendly event, connecting members of the community to their Navy.

The performance will include the music of jazz legends including Thad Jones, Wayne Shorter, Tito Puente and original compositions written by members of the Commodores.

Camwell said, as the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, the Commodores have been performing the very best of big band jazz for the Navy and nation for more than 50 years.

The band was formed in 1969 and continues the jazz big bad legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world. The Commodores’ mission includes public concerts, national concert tours, ceremonial support in honoring our veterans, jazz education classes and clinics and protocol performances for high-level military and civilian government officials.

Camwell said the United States Navy Band Commodores are a premier jazz ensemble and the TAC is exited and honored to have the Commodores perform in Troy.

He encourages and invites people of all ages to take advantage of this opportunity to hear the United States Navy Band.

The concert is free and open to the public.