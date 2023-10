Troy Arrest Reports, Saturday, October 21, 2023 Published 7:49 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Oct. 13

Murray, Larthur D, 33, Harassment, Alias Warrants

Bailey, Lou Wambles, 64, Harassment

Walden, Johanna l, 45, Alias Warrant

Dunlap Jr, Terence J, 24, Contempt of Court, Governmental Operations, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Burglary Tools

Minor, Possession of Burglary Tools

Pouncey, Talil O, Possession of Burglary Tools

Rumlin, Santanna D, 37, Alias Warrant

Oct. 14

Pierson, Shauntae D, 24, Domestic Criminal Mischief

Stinson, Daryl W, 38, Possession of Marijuana

Oct. 15

Lampley, Bobby C, 67, Criminal Trespass

Minor, Possession of Marijuana

Minor, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court

Oct. 16

Mccrummen, Rhonda L, 52, Shoplifting

Minor, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court

Pearson, Donald L, 32, Alias Warrants

Oct. 17

Mccrummen, Rhonda L, 52, Shoplifting

Killingsworth, Jay S, 35, Contempt of Court

Oct. 18

Gardner, Amber M, 35, Shoplifting

Croshaw, Brittant D, 35, Shoplifting

Oct. 19

Minor, Domestic violence