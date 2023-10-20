Pike Lib captures Area 5 Crown Published 1:08 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

For the second season in a row, the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots are Class 2A, Area 5 Champions after winning the area tournament on Thursday.

Pike Lib Volleyball’s first two seasons in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) have been a successful one, earning the No.1 seed in the area tournament both seasons and winning the area tournament, as well. Pike Lib will be heading back to the Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery as a No. 1 seed.

In the opening round of the tournament, the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels defeated Highland Home by a score of 3-1. In the semifinals, Luverne knocked off Goshen by a score of 3-1, as well. In the other semifinal match, Pike Lib swept Zion Chapel 3-0. The Lady Patriots won all three sets 25-17, 25-23 and 25-11.

Emma Baker led PLAS with 10 kills and four blocks, while Cara Rushing added five kills, three digs and one ace. Anna Cate Friday tallied five kills and four aces, while Addie Renfroe dished 15 assists and Alissa Barron earned three kills and one ace.

In the championship match, Pike Lib defeated Luverne 3-1. After falling in the first set 25-21, PLAS rallied to win the next three straight sets 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22 to take the area crown.

Baker led the way again with eight kills, three blocks and three aces, while Rushing added eight kills, nine digs and two aces. Friday earned two aces, nine kills and four blocks, while Amy Ramage dished 12 assists and three kills. Alissa Barron also earned 14 digs and four kills, while Renfroe earned 10 assists and one ace.

Pike Lib will advance to the Class 2A South Super Regional in Montgomery on Oct. 25 to face Francis Marion at 11:30 a.m. at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

Pike County was also eliminated in the first round of the Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament in Straughn, falling 3-0 to Straughn in the semifinals.

Ariton will play Wicksburg in the 2A South Super Regional, as well. The Lady Purple Cats play Wicksburg at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Montgomery.