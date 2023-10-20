Peanut Butter Recipe Contest entries due Oct. 26 Published 7:58 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The Pike County Extension Office is accepting entries in the 2023 Peanut Butter Recipe Virtual Contest. Winners in three categories; cakes, pies and candies. Winning recipes will be announced at the Peanut Butter Festival in Brundidge on Saturday 28, the last Saturday in October.

There is no age limit.

Entries may be dropped off at the Pike County Extension Office at 306 South Three Notch Street in Troy or mailed to Pike County Extension Office, Troy, AL. or emailed to abbyp@auburn.edu.

Here are some peanut buttery facts to think about:

It takes about 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter.

By law, any product labeled “peanut butter” in the United States must be at least 90 percent peanuts.

Peanuts account for two-thirds of all snack nuts consumed in USA,

The average child will eat 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before graduating from high school.

Former President Bill Clinton confessed that one of his favorite sandwiches is peanut butter and banana;

It’s also reported to have been the favorite of Elvis Presley.

Sixty percent of consumers prefer creamy peanut butter over crunchy.

In 1938, George Washington Carver spoke to the first National Peanut Festival held annually in Dothan.

Dr. Carver introduced peanuts to the Wiregrass and they saved the area after boll weevils destroyed cotton crops.