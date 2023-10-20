Marianna cruises past Pike Lib Published 9:57 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (2-4) fell to the Marianna (Fla.) Bulldogs on Senior Night by a score of 43-14 at home on Friday, Oct. 20.

Marianna dominated the first half of the game, rolling up 378 yards in the first two quarters of play. The Bulldogs scored on a 3-yard run and an 85-yard run in the first quarter, along with converting a two-point try to take a 15-0 lead into the second quarter.

Marianna added a 2-yard scoring run to open the second period to take a 22-0 lead. Pike Lib broke the scoring drought with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Bradford to Kade Brookins with 6:50 left in the first half to cut the Bulldog lead to 22-7.

Marianna then broke things open. First, the Bulldogs scored on a 33-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 29-7 and then the Patriots fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Marianna added a 28-yard touchdown pass to go up 36-7. Finally, Pike fumbled again and Marianna scored on a 17-yard run to take a 43-7 lead into halftime.

Neither team was able to find the end zone in the third quarter but Pike got back on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run from Kacey Morgan with 5:20 left. The PAT cut Marianna’s lead to 43-14 and that would be the final score.

Marianna finished the game with 407 total yards, while Pike Lib finished with 227 total yards. Pike gave up three turnovers, while Marianna did not turn the ball over. Pike was also just 5-of-12 on third and fourth downs.

Bradford completed 12-of-18 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown, while Brookins caught two passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Morgan rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Jackson Booth also caught three passes for 31 yards. Michael Vaughn returned two kickoffs for 75 yards.

Pike Lib is back at home next Friday, Oct. 17, for Homecoming against Baker (Fla.) High School to close out the 2023 home schedule.