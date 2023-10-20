Johnson Labs named Small Manufacturer Of The Year Published 7:57 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

When the Business Council of Alabama and Alabama Technology Network recently announced the 2023 Manufacturer of the Year Award winners, Johnson Labs of Troy was honored as the Small Manufacturer of the Year.

For owners, Louis and Karla Johnson, the award was recognition for, and appreciation of, a journey that began years ago and continues today.

Johnson Labs has transitioned from a small family-owned business with four employees to a manufacturing facility that formulates products and co-packs for other companies.

Karla, chief executive officer, and her husband are honored to be the Business Council’s Small Manufacturer of the Year.

“The award shows that we are doing thing right and are continuing to move forward,” Johnson said. “Johnson Labs was a state finalist for two years and we have continued to do what we needed to do to continue to grow.”

Johnson Labs began 35 years ago when Louis began manufacturing deer eliminator scents in a simple lab on Love Street in Troy for a ready market. He later packaged products for the hunting line. However, hunting products are seasonal so he accepted a chemist position at a local industry and, also, served as a bi-vocational minister at The Vine. In 2019, he went full-time with the church.

Fortunately, Karla had retired from teaching and had time to dedicate to Johnson Labs.

Johnson labs had added industrial cleaners and Karla Johnson knew about cleaners. She also knew, for Johnson Labs to continue to grow and be successful, she needed dedicated and loyal employees. She applied for training grants that would move Johnson Labs forward.

Karla Johnson found ways to make the lab more efficient and to increase the quality of its products. In the process, the Johnson Labs team came together as a hardworking, dependable core group of 30 full and part time employees.

“We all want Johnson Labs products to be the best and, to do that, we have to be the best,” Johnson said.

Louis and Karla Johnson take great pride in Johnson Labs and are dedicated to continuing to produce cleaning, outdoors and agricultural products and turning their goal into reality and “dreams into their standards.”