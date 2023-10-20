Ground broken for Home2 Suites in Troy Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Ground has been broken for a Hilton Flagship Hotel to come to Troy.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the four-story, 91 room, Home2 Suites by Hilton was held Thursday morning in the Park Place Shopping Center next to the GoodTimes Bowling site.

A large gathering of Troy City and Pike County officials and community representatives was there to applaud the development.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said Home2 Suites is an outstanding addition to Troy as well as Pike County and the surrounding area.

“The Home2 Suites will benefit the entire area and the City of Troy welcomes Hilton’s Home2 Suites,” Reeves said. “I’ve thought about all the people that have worked so hard to make this happen. We thank them all and look forward to a long-lasting relationship that will be beneficial to the city and to Home2 Suites”

Hilton Home2 Suites offer suites for extended stays with separate sleeping and living spaces and in-suite kitchens.

Representatives of the Shah family said Troy was selected as a site for a Home2 Suites by Hilton for several reasons including continuing business and industrial growth, Troy University and the city’s recreation department’s ability to host sports tournaments. The volume of traffic along U.S. Highway 231 also factored in to the decision.

Alex Patel thanked the leadership of Troy for its commitment and dedication to the project.

“Today, we thank the City of Troy and the community and can’t wait to make a lasting positive impression for Troy,” Patel said.

The projected opening date for Home2 Suites, Troy is a year from the ground breaking.