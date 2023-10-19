Troy University role change leads to more doctoral programs Published 11:08 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

The Alabama Commission on Higher Education today approved an instructional role change for Troy University that will allow the University to offer additional doctoral degrees, a move that paves the way for TROY’s continued maturation as a research institution.

Troy University applied in June for a change in instructional role, and following a recommendation of approval by ACHE staff, commissioners voted unanimously to grant the change.

Under Troy University’s prior instructional role, the University was limited to three doctoral-level programs. Troy University offers a Doctor of Nursing Practice, Ph.D. in Sport Management, and Ph.D. in Global Leadership. The ACHE vote means TROY has no limit on the number of doctoral degree programs it can offer, and plans are underway to propose the addition of a Ph.D. in Criminology and a Doctor of Business Administration to the University’s academic inventory.

Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor, said the move marked a historic milestone for Troy University.

“This role change will benefit not only Troy University, but the entire state,” Dr. Hawkins said. “Over the last decade, Troy has prepared for this new role by increasing resources for doctoral programs while practicing good stewardship. We have considered carefully each doctoral program as it was developed and monitored the progress of students as they matriculate through each program. This practice will continue with each new program. We have shown that we can recruit, retain, and graduate students at the doctoral level.”

Troy University launched its first doctoral program, the DNP, in 2010, followed by the Ph.D. in Sport Management in 2017, and Ph.D. in Global Leadership in 2020. To date, the University has graduated 231 doctoral-level students and has admitted a total of 506, which includes graduates and current students.

“Ultimately, this change in instructional role will benefit the state of Alabama and the Wiregrass in particular in terms of opportunities for potential students as well as employers in the area,” Dr. Hawkins said.

In addition to allowing Troy University to offer more doctoral programs, the role change is an important step in a larger institutional goal—the move to Carnegie R2 status and formal recognition as a research institution.

“Troy University has served the Wiregrass and the world with quality teaching and public service since our doors opened in 1887,” said Dr. Kerry Palmer, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “The logical next step in our evolution is expanded research activity. Approval of this role change, coupled with the vision of our Chancellor, will pave the way for our faculty to break new ground in a variety of disciplines. Great days are ahead for TROY!”