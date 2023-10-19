Portion of W. Church Street in Troy to be closed on Oct. 20 Published 10:17 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

The City of Troy would like to inform the public that a portion of W. Church Street in front of and to the east and west of 115 W. Church Street will be closed from 7:00 AM CST through 5:00 PM CST on Friday, October 20, 2023 for a mechanical installation on 115 W. Church Street.

No through traffic will be permitted on this section of W. Church Street during this time. This section of W. Church Street will be re-opened upon completion of the mechanical installation.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid this area for the duration of this closure. No through traffic will be permitted on this section of W. Church Street during this closure.

Motorists that disregard the Road Closed and Do Not Enter signs are subject to a fine. Please use caution and mind traffic signs, law enforcement, and construction workers in this area during construction. We thank you for your patience during this closure as downtown grows.

For more information, contact Chuck Ingram, City of Troy Building Official, at 334.670.6010.