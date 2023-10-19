Charles Henderson falls in Area Tournament

Published 10:23 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans’ 2023 volleyball season came to a close in the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Oct. 18.

The Lady Trojans lost 3-2 in a tight battle with Greenville in the semifinals of the Area Tournament. CHHS won the first set 25-20 but Greenville tied things up by winning the second set 25-20. Charles Henderson retook control with a 25-14 win in the third set but Greenville captured the fourth set 25-20 and 15-12 to take the match and move on to the finals.

Jordan Owens led Charles Henderson with 10 kills, four aces and 12 digs, while Abby Key earned eight kills, one ace and five digs. Kahden Bivin added three kills, 11 aces and six digs, while Bess Dunn chipped in with three kills and five digs. Jordan Ogleclark also tallied one ace and 11 digs.

Brewbaker Tech, the host school, went on to win the Area Championship, defeating Greenville 3-0. Brewbaker Tech and Greenville both advance to the Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery later this month.

