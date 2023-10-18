JCA to host artist reception Thursday night Published 5:27 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Johnston Center for the Arts will host an artists’ reception from 5 until 7 p.m. for exhibiting artists Wanda Sullivan and Rachel Wright.

The public is invited. Refreshments will be served,

Sullivan is “obsessed with color” and Wright is known for both her machine and hand embroidery.

Andre Pack, JCA director, said the combined show has generated a lot of interest.

“We are looking forward to meeting Wanda and Rachel and hearing them talk about their art,” Pack said.

The popular student annual art show, “Art the Size of a Dollar Bill” has been hung and features artwork from grades K-12 in schools in Troy and Pike County.

Pack said those, who attend the reception for Wanda Sullivan and Rachel Wright, will also have the early opportunity to view the student art show.