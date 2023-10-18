JCA to host ‘Art the Size of a Dollar Bill’ exhibit Published 5:29 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

A dollar bill is 2.61 inches wide and 6.14 inches long.

That is the exact canvas size of the artwork featured in the countywide student art show that is now open at the Johnson Center for the Arts in downtown Troy.

Pam Smith, director of the annual Student Art Show, said the small canvas size for the Student Art Show makes is possible for students to enter more artwork and in different categories.

“We don’t have an exact number of entries in the 2023 Art the Size on a Dollar Bill show but, I would say around 300,” Smith said. “Students from Troy City Schools, Pike County Schools and Home School groups are entered in the show that features 18 total categories.”

Smith expressed appreciation to the teachers who encouraged their students to participate and to the students for accepting the challenge of creating art on a canvas the size of a dollar bill.”

The 2023 Student Art may be viewed from 10 a