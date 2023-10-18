Goshen jumps back into 2A Top 10 Published 9:43 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Goshen Eagles are on a four-game winning streak and as a result jumped back into the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 2A Top 10 this week.

Goshen came in at No. 10 in 2A after knocking off No. 9-ranked Luverne last week. After losing two straight to Highland Home and Reeltown in September, the Eagles have now reeled off four consecutive wins over LaFayette, Kinston, Barbour County and Luverne.

The Eagles started the season as the No. 9 team in 2A and eventually made it to No. 7 before the loss to Highland Home.

Goshen will look to keep that winning streak going this Friday, Oct. 20, on the road at Lanett in a Class 2A, Region 2 game. BB Comer remains at No. 1 in 2A with Highland Home, Fyffe, Pisgah, Reeltown, Sulligent, Cottonwood, Locust Fork, Tanner and Goshen rounding out the Top 10.