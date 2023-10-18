Ariton finishes runner-up in Area Tournament Published 10:12 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Ariton Lady Purple Cats traveled to Skipperville on Tuesday and finished runner-up in the Class 2A, Area 4 Tournament on the campus of GW Long.

In the semifinals, Ariton knocked off Abbeville 3-0 taking all three sets 25-8, 25-4 and 25-4. Nya Allen led Ariton with eight kills, while Caitlyn Webb tallied eight aces and two kills. Avery Evans also tallied two aces and three kills, Katie Holloway earned four aces and tow kills and Reese Peters totaled three kills.

In the other semifinal matchup, GW Long knocked off Barbour County 3-0. In the finals, Long bested Ariton 3-0, taking all three sets 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16. Allen led Ariton with 14 kills and three blocks, while Audrey Ezell tallied eight kills. Holloway tallied three blocks and Webb earned one ace.

Both Ariton and Long will now advance to the Class 2A South Super Regional in Montgomery on Oct. 25.