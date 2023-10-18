A Close Encounters of the Halloween Kind at Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

A news flash from the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge.

Several unusual looking beings are have been seen in the dark shadows around the library.

The Brundidge library hosted a Haunted Halloween event last year and it is thought that some of those creatures might, once again, be lurking around the grounds.

Or, perhaps, Tupper is planning another night of scary fun for those who are brave and willing to come and experience Halloween at the library.

Tonight, Thursday 19, between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. visitors to the library will take a dark walk through the unknown.

“Those who come will have short encounters with things unknown,” said Karis Nicholson, library circulation clerk. “Most often, visitors to the library on nights around Halloween will be apart from those they encounter. This Halloween, things will be different.”

Nicholson said visitors to the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library (tonight) should come prepared to have a scary, frightening encounter with things unknown. Perhaps, a crying child and an Easter bunny that isn’t.

Admission will be a monetary donation. Children under the ages of five must be accompanied by an adult.