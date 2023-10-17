Troy lands commitment from JUCO lineman Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

On Tuesday, junior college offensive lineman Zerian Hudson announced his commitment to transfer to Troy University.

Hudson is a 6-foot-3-inch, 315-pound offensive guard from Brookhaven, Miss., native that played high school football at Brookhaven High School where he was selected to the Daily Leader All-Area Team, All-State and was also a Mississippi-Alabama All-Star.

He started his college career last season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) in Perkinston, Miss. He earned All-Conference honors as a freshman and was selected as a Preseason JUCO All-American ahead of this season. Troy was the first Division I school to extend a scholarship offer to Hudson.

Hudson joins an ever growing list of JUCO and high school senior commitments to Troy’s Class of 2024. Joining Hudson in Troy’s Class of 2024 is JUCO defensive backs EJ Fisk, Navarion Benson, Kris Robinson and Cary Grant, along with Charles Henderson (Troy) athlete Jywon Boyd, UMS-Wright (Mobile) athlete John Lott, Baker athlete Kevin Beckham Jr., McAdory linebacker J’Quan Mason, Westlake (Ga.) offensive lineman Dominic Steward, Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee) athlete Elijah Hall Jr., Montgomery-Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary, Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle, Jefferson (Ga.) offensive lineman Brain Senter and West Jefferson (La.) receiver Shaun Nicholas.