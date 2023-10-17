Remember when the Piggly Wiggly opened? Published 7:34 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Piggly Wiggly Discount Stores will hold their formal opening in the new Parklane Shopping Center on Thursday. Ribbon cutting ceremonies, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 8:45 a.m. Doors will be opened to customers and friends.

The new, modern and spacious discount food store is located on South Brundidge Street. Personnel have spent the past week getting the shelves stocked and machinery ready for customers.

Miss Peanut and Miss Troy will be on hand to assist in the grand opening and talk with customers throughout the day. Miss Peanut is Miss Beverly Hornsby of New Brockton. Miss Troy is Dianne Roney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Roney of Troy.

The local store is one of the biggest operated by Dixieland Food Stores, Inc of Geneva and is equipped with many modern facilities. Among them are speedy automatic check-out counters to assure efficient, convenient, courteous service, clean spacious terrazzo floors and electric doors, piped music, wide spacious aisles, plenty of free parking space, a sparkling dairy department, a complete selection of Health and Beauty Aids, and the most spacious Frozen Food Department in town.

Troy’s new Piggly Wiggly Self Service Discount Food Store has over 8,000 items to choose from. There is a wide selection of foods over the previous Piggly Wiggly Store including marvelous variety from every department.

The colorful 16,000 square foot building was constructed by the Cherokee Construction Company of Dothan, Charles Sasser is manager of the supermarket, which presently has 34 employees. The assistant manager is Butch Bryan.

In the meat market, Paul Walters is Manager and assistants are Glenn Anderson, Waylon Sander, Harold Jones. Produce Manager is Joe T. Outlaw and Produce clerk is James Sunday. Cashiers are Shelby Adams, Catherine Outlaw, Elaine Johnson, Judith Garrett, Mary Register, Pam Dial, Marie Jordan.

Piggly Wiggly offers 600 free loaves of bread to the first 200 customers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. One hundred and eighty pairs of hose will be given throughout Grand Opening, 60 pairs Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.