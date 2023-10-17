Portion of E. Academy Street to be closed on Oct. 18

The City of Troy would like to inform the public that the 400 block of E. Academy Street from Alphonsa Byrd Drive to Henderson Drive will be closed from 7:00 AM CST through 12:00 PM CST on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 for electrical utility improvements. No through traffic will be permitted on this section of E. Academy Street during this time. This section of E. Academy Street will be re-opened upon completion of the electrical utility improvements.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid this area for the duration of this closure. No through traffic will be permitted on this section of E. Academy Street during this closure. Motorists that disregard the Road Closed and Do Not Enter signs are subject to a fine. Please use caution and mind traffic signs, law enforcement, and construction workers in this area during construction. We thank you for your patience during this closure.

For more information, contact Solomon Bracket, Assistant General Manager of Utilities, at 334.670.6076.