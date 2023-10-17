Outlaw’s Bussin BBQ brings unique flavors to Troy Published 10:52 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Outlaw’s Bussin’ BBQ is a brand new restaurant in Troy that claims to have unique flavors that you can only find there.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Georgia native Brandon Chambless, who created the unique blend of rubs and seasonings for his BBQ.

“For my birthday party every year I always cooked. This one time I went to cooking and I realized I forgot my rub at the grocery store,” he recalled. “I had already been drinking a little bit and didn’t want to get out on the road, so I went out there and dumped the seasonings I had in a pot and made my own rub.

“That’s where my recipe comes form. Luckily I didn’t get too drunk where I couldn’t remember it. When everybody went to eating they said, ‘Man, what did you put on this?’ it’s a secret that only me and the good Lord knows and that’s how it’s going to stay. It’s my unique rub you won’t find anywhere else.”

Chambless also created the recipe for his Dragon Sauce, which has already been a hit at the new restaurant.

“It’s good for marinating and it’s good for BBQ sauce,” he said. “When you put it with the meat it makes it’s own melody of flavors. It’s a one of a kind deal.”

Chambless also owns a farm, Outlaw Farms, and two years ago decided to start selling boiled peanuts and pork skins roadside in his native Georgia. After finding success there he decided to kick it up a notch with his own food truck, which is what led to the name.

“I had my dad’s old smoker that was tore up, so I got out there and fixed it and said we’ll start cooking BBQ,” he recalled. “We went out and started doing that and going to different fishing tournaments and everyone went nuts for it. Someone said, ‘Man, this is bussin’!’ and I said what does ‘bussin’ mean? They said that you couldn’t get any better than ‘Busisn’. So, I figured that’s going to be my name.”

Chambless said his customers would routinely tell him he needed a restaurant and a friend that lived in Goshen kept telling him that he needed to come to Troy, which led to him searching for a location. He eventually found what Chambless thought would be the perfect spot at 901 S. 3 Notch Street, the former location of Sidelines Bar and Grill.

“The owner told me you probably won’t be able to get it because so many people are interested in (the location),” Chambless said. “I asked him to just let me look at it and that night I put some ribs and a Boston butt on the smoker and brought it with me and gave it to him for his time, but he still told me I probably wouldn’t be able to get it. He called me the next morning at 6 a.m. and said it was mine. He said that was the best BBQ he had ever ate in his life and that I needed to be in Troy.”

Currently Outlaw’s Bussin BBQ is open every day of the week. Monday through Tuesday hours are 9 a.m. until 11 p.m., Wednesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. through 10 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. The menu includes pulled pork, ribs, chicken, hamburgers, Philly Cheese Steaks, loaded BBQ potatoes and more.

Chambless said he has lofty goals for his new restaurant.

“I’m looking to be like McDonalds,” he flatly said. “I have the potential to do it, I just don’t have the funding yet. I’m working as I’m going. Everything I’ve had I’ve worked from the ground up.”

Outlaw’s Bussin BBQ can be found outline at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087684135127.