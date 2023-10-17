Obituary, Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Published 7:33 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Virginia Tatum Spurlock

Virginia Tatum Spurlock passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Troy Health and Rehab surrounded by her children. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home at 3:00 PM with Dr. John Brannon officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery with Scott Gardner, Joe Murphy, Walter Murphy, Harry Shumaker II, Harry Shumaker III, Bryant Smith, Sam Smith, and Thomas Synco serving as pallbearers. Virginia was born June 3, 1928 in Roeton, Alabama. She was the youngest child of AMC Tatum and Pauline Johnston Tatum. She had two older sisters and an older brother. She attended Roeton Elementary School, New Hope Junior High School, and Ariton High School where she was salutatorian of her graduating class of 1946. After high school graduation she attended Troy State Teachers College. While in college she was introduced to Jerry Spurlock by a college roommate. After dating for three months, she and Jerry were married on November 23, 1948. She graduated from college in 1949 with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Jerry and Virginia lived in Troy for their entire married life. Their son Jerry Jr. was born in 1951 and their daughter Jenny was born in 1959. In 1962, she and Jerry began their business, Jerry Spurlock Iron and Metal, and she worked as his partner. While she played a vital role in the business, she always enjoyed making her house a wonderful home for her family. She loved working in her yard and she always had beautiful flowers that she shared with others. She was particularly known for her blue hydrangeas that were used for many weddings and parties. Virginia joined Troy First United Methodist Church in 1979. She was an active member serving in many roles. In the late 1980’s Virginia found a special way to serve when she begin providing refreshments for the church members and visitors in the round room between Sunday School and the Worship Service. Members enjoyed a special time of fellowship every Sunday, and Virginia considered the refreshments to be a part of her ministry. She continued serving in that role at the church until 2016. Through that role she knew all of the children in the church and their parents, and she welcomed visitors who came to the church service. For several years Virginia participated in a ministry of writing notes to all first time visitors. She delivered meals from the Wednesday Night Supper Program to church members who were unable to attend, and she was very active in the crisis group ministry. She also served as co-chair of the church’s Relay for Life Team for several years. She had a great love for her family, her church family and her friends, and her goal was to always make others feel loved and welcomed in her home and at her church. Jerry and Virginia were married for almost 48 years at the time of his death in November 1996. After his death, she continued working in the business until 2016. She is survived by her son Jerry Spurlock Jr. (Carol); her daughter Jenny Spurlock Plaster (Jordan); her grandchildren Carrie Lee Spurlock Gardner (Scott); Amy Spurlock Smith (Bryant); Harry Adam Shumaker II (Elizabeth); her great grandchildren Tatum Grace Gardner, Margaret Caroline Gardner, Samuel Collins Smith, Harry Adam Shumaker III, and Elizabeth Anne Shumaker. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Karl Shumaker, her sisters Flora Fleming and Altha Thompson and her brother Floyd Tatum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her honor to the Troy First Methodist Church Memorial Fund (213 North Three Notch Street, Troy, AL 36081). Friends and family can share memories in the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Spurlock family.