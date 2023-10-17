Eugene, Muhammad earn Preseason All-Sun Belt honors Published 11:30 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

On Tuesday, the Sun Belt Conference announced its preseason men’s basketball honors and Troy seniors Christyon Eugene and Aamer Muhammad both earned Preseason All-Sun Belt honors.

Eugene and Muhammad were both All-Sun Belt representatives last season, as well. Eugene averaged a career-high 12 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season. Eugene was named to the 2023-2024 Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team.

Muhammad transferred to Troy from Lubbock Christian and averaged 10.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal per game last season. Muhammad was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team.

“Christyon and Aameer are definitely deserving of all-conference recognition,” Troy Coach Scott Cross said. “They are two of the best returning guards in this league. I’m grateful to the Sun Belt and its coaches for giving them the recognition they deserve. I can’t wait to see Spudd and Aamer take the court soon.”

Additionally, Troy was selected to finish eighth in the conference by the league’s coaches. Troy comes into 2023-2024 as the only team in the conference coming off back-to-back seasons with 20 or more wins. James Madison was selected to finish first in the conference. The Trojans open the season at home on Nov. 6 against Fort Lauderdale.