Troy Volleyball remains undefeated in conference play Published 11:37 am Monday, October 16, 2023

The Troy Trojans’ (10-8, 8-0) hot streak to start Sun Belt Conference volleyball play continued this weekend with a sweep of Arkansas State at home.

Troy swept Arkansas State 3-0 on Oct. 3, taking all three sets 25-20, 25-17 and 26-24. Julia Brooks led Troy with 17 kills and three blocks, while Tori Hester tallied 13 kills, one ace, one block and seven digs. Amiah Butler added 11 kills, two blocks and three digs, while Janelle Stuempfig dished 39 assists in the win.

Troy followed up with a 3-1 win over Arkansas State on Oct. 14 to sweep the series. Troy lost the first set 25-22 but answered to take the next three straight sets 25-19, 25-13 and 25-20. Hester led the Trojans with 16 kills, two aces, two blocks and five digs, while Butler earned 17 kills and six digs. Brooks chipped in with 11 kills and five blocks, while Stuempfig added 47 assists. Emma Blaine also earned a career-high four blocks.

“I was proud of our focus down the stretch, and we came out a bit flat and stabilized and got stronger as the match went on,” Troy Coach Josh Lauer said. “I appreciate how our team responded to that challenge. It’s always fun to get a sweep at home and enjoy the rest of the weekend.”

The win marks Troy’s ninth straight win, tying 2022’s longest winning streak. Troy remains tied for first place with South Alabama in the Sun Belt West. Troy, South Alabama, James Madison and Coastal Carolina remain the only undefeated teams in the conference. The Trojans are back on the road this weekend for a series against ULM on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.