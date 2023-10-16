Renfroe, Jibunor earn SBC Players of the Week honors Published 1:16 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Troy University’s Scott Taylor Renfroe and Richard Jibunor both earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors this week.

Renfroe, a Troy native, was named SBC Special Teams Player of the Week after he went 4-for-5 in field goals in Troy’s 19-0 win over Army this past weekend. Renfroe’s four field goals tied a school record for the most field goals in a single game.

Renfroe was an All-State kicker at Pike Liberal Arts before starting his college career at Troy. This season, Renfroe has knocked down 15 field goals, which ties him for the most in Sun Belt history through the first seven games of the season. It’s also the most field goals by a Trojan in the first seven games since at least 2000. His 15 field goals is tied for the most in the country.

Jibunor earned Defensive Player of the Week honors after tallying five tackles, two tackles-for-loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles against Army. Jibunor was a key factor in Troy’s ability to hold Army to just 255 yards of total offense this past weekend.

Jibunor is currently tied for first among active FBS players with nine forced fumbles during his career. His 26 career sacks also ranks him second among all active players. His career sacks also rank fifth in SBC history. This season, Jibunor has 24 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.