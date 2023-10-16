Pike County Chamber hosts annual banquet Published 5:57 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Banquet at noon on Monday at Cattleman Park. Chamber members from throughout the county packed the facility in recognition of the togetherness of business and industry in Pike County.

Dana Sanders, Chamber president, welcomed the Chamber members and expressed appreciation for what each does, individually and collectively, to maintain both the stability of the business and industrial climate in Pike County and foster continuing business and industrial growth.

The Charles Henderson High School JROTC “Trojan Battalion” presented the colors. Willie Wright, Chamber Board 2nd Vice President, led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America.

The invocation was given by John Barry Roberts, Chamber Board Chairman.

Following lunch, Chamber Board First Vice Chairman Meagan Blair introduced Keynote Speaker First Sgt. Matt Eversmann, retired. Eversmann is a Black Hawk Down Battle of Mogadishu hero and best-selling author and documentarian.

Eversmann shared the story of when he was placed in charge of a group of Army Rangers to lead a raid against an enemy militia. He experienced the horrors of war when he and other soldiers were trapped in a hostile district of Mogadishu and were targeted for death by the angry mob.

That experience encouraged Eversmann in his commitment to share what he experienced and learned in the military with the next generation of soldiers.

Eversmann said today’s world is a battlefield of constant change and uncertainty leading to what he called, “strategic shock.”

To navigate through the unforeseen disasters, the constant change and uncertainty of today’s world, Eversmann drew from Isiah Chapter 6 verses 8 and 9: Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?” and I said, “Here am I, Lord. Send me.”

Eversmann said selfless service is what the Lord requires and what is necessary in today’s world.

He challenged the members of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce to do what needs to be done, not for self, but for the good of others.

The reasons for what we do… “should be for others,” Eversmann said. And, if they are, average people will be able to do incredible things.