Local teams get set for Area Volleyball Tournaments Published 10:35 am Monday, October 16, 2023

The AHSAA Area Volleyball tournaments begin this week with Charles Henderson, Goshen, Pike Liberal Arts, Pike County, Ariton and Zion Chapel all in action.

Pike Lib plays host to the Class 2A, Area 5 Tournament on Oct. 19 in Troy. In the quarterfinals, Zion Chapel plays Highland Home at 11 a.m. and the winner of that match goes on to face No. 1 seed Pike Lib at 2 p.m., while Goshen battles Luverne in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 seed match at 12:30 p.m. The winners of the semifinals move on to the Area Championship at 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Ariton heads over to Skipperville to compete in the 2A, Area 4 Tournament on Oct. 17. Ariton will play Abbeville in the semifinals at 5 p.m., while No. 1 seed GW Long plays Barbour County at 4 p.m. The finals take place at 6 p.m.

Pike County will head to Straughn for the Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament on Oct. 19. The Lady Bulldogs face No. 1 seed Straughn in the semifinals at 2 p.m., while New Brockton and Opp battle it out at 3:30 p.m. with the two winners meeting in the finals at 5 p.m.

Charles Henderson travels to Montgomery on the campus of Brewbaker Tech to compete in the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Oct. 18. The Lady Trojans meet Greenville in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. and the winners will face No. 1 seed Brewbaker Tech at 5 p.m.

The Area Champion and runner-up will advance to Super Regionals in Montgomery later this month.