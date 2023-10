International Archaeology Day Saturday Published 5:53 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

International Archaeology Day will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Troy University Arboretum at 101 Pell Avenue.

Admission is free and no registration is required.

The event will include flint knapping, pottery demonstration, atlatl spear throwing, paleoethnobotany, rock art, zooarchaeology, stratigraphy, Moundville Archaeological Park  Educational Outreach.