Goshen knocks off Luverne for big region win Published 10:19 am Monday, October 16, 2023

The Goshen Eagles (6-2, 3-2) picked up a big Class 2A, Region 2 win on Oct. 13 over the Luverne Tigers (6-2, 3-2) by a score of 34-17.

The win over Luverne moves Goshen into a third place tie in the region behind undefeated Highland Home and Reeltown, who both gave Goshen its only losses of the season. Goshen is now tied with Luverne for third place but holds the head-to-head advantage over the Tigers. The top four teams from each region make the playoffs.

Goshen and Luverne had an explosive first quarter with the two sides battling back-and-forth. Goshen got things started with a 1-yard touchdown run from Jamauri McClure to go up 7-0 and then extended the lead with a 2-yard touchdown run from McClure.

Luverne cut the lead to 13-3 with a 32-yard field goal but the Eagles responded with a 72-yard touchdown run from Jayden McNabb to extend the lead to 20-3. Luverne found the end zone on a 39-yard run to cut the lead to 20-11 following a two-point conversion and then McNabb added a 14-yard touchdown run to extend Goshen’s lead to 27-11. Luverne managed to cut the lead to 27-17 on a blocked kick return. Neither team was able to find the end zone again until McClure scored on a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the 34-17 win.

Goshen piled up 362 yards of offense in the win with 308 yards on the ground, while holding Luverne to just 105 total yards. The Eagles also forced two turnovers and held Luverne to just 1-of-10 on third and fourth downs.

McNabb led the Goshen offense by completing 3-of-8 passes for 54 yards and rushing for a career-high 148 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. McClure also rushed for 152 yards and three scores on a season-high 29 carries. He also caught two passes for 41 yards.

Landon Chandler led the Goshen defense with 12 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and a fumble recovery, while Tyler McLendon earned eight tackles and a fumble recovery and Szemerick Andrews tallied seven tackles.

Goshen is back on the road this Friday, Oct. 20, for another pivotal region clash with Lanett.