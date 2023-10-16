Former Trojan Craig Slocum Jr. signs pro football contract Published 10:58 am Monday, October 16, 2023

This past weekend former Troy University football star Craig Slocum Jr. signed a professional football contract with the Indoor Football League.

Slocum signed with the Quad City Steamwheelers, based out of Illinois, of the IFL. The Steamwheelers originally started as a charter member of the AF2, which was the original Arena Football League’s developmental league. After the AF2 folded, the franchised ceased operations but started up again in 2018 as a member of Champions Indoor Football before joining the IFL in 2019.

The IFL is a professional arena football league made up of 16 teams from across the country. Former AFL franchises Arizona Rattlers and the Iowa Barnstormers are also members of the league.

Slocomb, a Lake Butler, Fla., native, played at Troy from 2017 until 2022. He started out as a walk-on with the Trojans but earned a scholarship after securing a starting job at safety in 2020. Slocum started 36 games during his Trojan career and earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention as a senior. In 2022, Slocum tallied a career-high 102 tackles with one tackle-for-loss, one interception, one forced fumble and eight pass breakups.

During his Trojan career, Slocum earned 198 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 14 pass breakups.

The Steamwheelers went 9-7 in 2023 and will kickoff the 2024 season in March of 2024.