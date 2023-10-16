Dunn, Peerson selected for AHSAA All-Star Game Published 10:44 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Charles Henderson senior football players Benton Dunn and Nik Peerson will be joining head coach Quinn Hambrite at the 65th Annual AHSAA-North South All-Star Football Game this December.

Last week, Hambrite was selected to serve as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on for the South squad and both Dunn and Peerson will also play for the South team. Dunn is Charles Henderson’s 6-foot-3-inch, 260-pound center, while Peerson is an All-State kicker and punter for the Trojans. Dunn currently holds college offers from Stetson University and Birmingham Southern, while Peerson holds an offer from Tuskegee.

Peerson and Dunn will be playing in the North-South All-Star Game, while teammate Jywon Boyd will be playing in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. Dunn and Peerson are the only Pike County area representatives in the North-South All-Star Game.

The AHSAA North-South All-Star Game will be played on Dec. 15 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.